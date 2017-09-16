The SS18 show was full of the controversial print appearing on hats and jackets

Text Emma Hope Allwood

Tonight, Burberry closed out the Saturday of London Fashion Week with a show that threw it back to their most famous (and controversial) signature. Here's what you missed.

THE VENUE

After last season’s show and party in Makers House, it was the newly restored Old Sessions House in Clerkenwell that played host to the SS18 show. An impressive 18th century courthouse, the building has a wide central staircase led to a maze of stripper back rooms, with wooden floors and ornately decorated ceilings. Inside, the photo exhibition celebrating British youth culture was hung on the walls, capturing subcultures and suburbanites across the ages.

THE GUESTS

NGL, pretty much everyone seemed to be at the show, and the seating plan was genius – Stormzy was sat opposite Gosha Rubchinskiy, while London boy Blondey McCoy was in a row next to Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Schaffer. Then there were the photographers – Juergen Teller, Alasdair McLellan – the models – there was a Cara/Kate/Naomi photo moment – and other notables – Stephen Jones turned up in a full Burberry look, Paul Hameline looked smart in a suit, and Liam Gallagher chatted it up with Hayett McCarthy.

THE COLLECTION

The first look was an American Psycho mac paired with a Burberry cap, which pretty much set the tone for the collection. If the Gosha collaboration earlier this summer was a hint, this was confirmation – the controversial chav check is back. The rest of the collection was A mash up of slightly kitsch British cultural touchstones, from Princess Di blouses (just rendered in pervy sheer plastic) to fluffy dressing gown coats in saccharine pastels and tartan blanket capes.