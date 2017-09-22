Where to get exclusive Bread & Butter by Zalando merch

While Bread & ButterÂ by Zalando (B&&B) â€“ The Festival of Style and Culture that took over BerlinÂ at the beginning of the month â€“ may be over for now, you can still get a piece of the action here. In case you missed it the festival included talks from industry insiders likeÂ Vivienne WestwoodÂ and model Adwoa AboahÂ â€“ that we rounded upÂ before the event.

The three-day fashion, music and food festival also featured presentations and fashion shows open to everyone from various brands likeÂ HUGOÂ andÂ HilfigerÂ denim â€“ some of whichÂ featuredÂ exclusive limited edition collections made especially for the event. Zalando is now making these available online so you can still enjoy the best of the exclusive pieces B&&B had to offer â€“ even if you werenâ€™t able to attend. This includes the recently released VansÂ x Karl LagerfeldÂ collection, athleisure from a trifecta ofÂ sports brand giants Nike, PumaÂ and adidas; denim from Wrangler by Peter Max, G-StarÂ and Hilfiger Denim, just to name a few.

Hilfiger DenimÂ and Nike went one step further and teamed up on limited edition products with Zalando themselves creating a capsule collection and Air Force 1Â respectively. To highlight how Zalando has gathered all those limited edition pieces from the brands you love, we combined them to create looks that mix athleisure and street dressing for style that is effortless, but always bold in its authenticity â€“ BOLD being the motto for B&&B this year. Â

Styled by Another Manâ€™s Peghah MaleknejadÂ and shot by Berlin-based photographer Vitali Gelwich, theseÂ are portraits of people who know how to dress to express who they are. Matching their pink adidas socks to their trackies, or in leopard print skirts or an oversized gold Hilfiger puffer coat â€“ these are looks for people who are boldly themselves.

