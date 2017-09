Where to get exclusive Bread & Butter by Zalando merch

While Bread & Butter by Zalando (B&&B) – The Festival of Style and Culture that took over Berlin at the beginning of the month – may be over for now, you can still get a piece of the action here. In case you missed it the festival included talks from industry insiders like Vivienne Westwood and model Adwoa Aboah – that we rounded up before the event.

The three-day fashion, music and food festival also featured presentations and fashion shows open to everyone from various brands like HUGO and Hilfiger denim – some of which featured exclusive limited edition collections made especially for the event. Zalando is now making these available online so you can still enjoy the best of the exclusive pieces B&&B had to offer – even if you weren’t able to attend. This includes the recently released Vans x Karl Lagerfeld collection, athleisure from a trifecta of sports brand giants Nike, Puma and adidas; denim from Wrangler by Peter Max, G-Star and Hilfiger Denim, just to name a few.

Hilfiger Denim and Nike went one step further and teamed up on limited edition products with Zalando themselves creating a capsule collection and Air Force 1 respectively. To highlight how Zalando has gathered all those limited edition pieces from the brands you love, we combined them to create looks that mix athleisure and street dressing for style that is effortless, but always bold in its authenticity – BOLD being the motto for B&&B this year.

Styled by Another Man’s Peghah Maleknejad and shot by Berlin-based photographer Vitali Gelwich, these are portraits of people who know how to dress to express who they are. Matching their pink adidas socks to their trackies, or in leopard print skirts or an oversized gold Hilfiger puffer coat – these are looks for people who are boldly themselves.

Shop the full selection of Bread & Butter by Zalando exclusives on zalando.co.uk/breadandbutter.