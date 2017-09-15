See Macaulay Culkin dressed as a weird clown for Kenzo

Since Humberto Leon and Carol Lim took over as creative directors at Kenzo, they have been translating their vision into more than just fashion shows and clothing. In fact, the pair have been committed to working outside the traditional way that fashion is presented, creating films with Akinola Davies Jr, Kahlil Joseph and Gregg Araki in the past.

The latest film – the brand’s fifth – entitled Cabiria, Charity, Chastity is directed by Orange is the New Black actress Natasha Lyonne and features a host of famous faces including Macaulay Culkin, Matt Lucas and Maya Rudolph. For this film, Rudolph appears as main character Charity on a surreal journey with clowns, showgirls and a puppet show.

The film is released ahead of Kenzo’s SS18 show on September 27 that will no doubt incorporate a performance element – as the brand has done since combining its menswear and womenswear shows. Here’s to hoping that Culkin makes an appearance in full clown face.

Watch the full film below: