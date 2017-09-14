Mick Rock shoots Rome residents for Gucci campaign

It seems that Gucci’s Cruise 2018 collection is the gift that keeps on giving. Following the release of the collection’s tailoring campaign that starred Dapper Dan, it was also announced that the Harlem bootlegger would be reopening his NY studio thanks to the Italian brand. On top of that, the full Cruise campaign has been released today, lensed by British photographer Mick Rock.

Often referred to as ‘The Man Who Shot the Seventies’, Rock is synonymous for his images of musicians from the era such as Blondie, David Bowie and Queen. Sadly the campaign does not feature any of these legends but instead has a huge cast of real people photographed in their homes and local garden spaces.

“What helped a lot is the fact that I got constant stimulation from the clothes because they’re so fabulous, and they’re colourful,” said Rock on his venture in fashion photography. “I just went for the people that interested me,” the photographer shared in an interview with Dazed and he seems to have continued that by featuring a diverse range of ages and faces all dressed in the collection inspired by ancient civilisations – including those Gucci ‘G’ crystal-embellished socks.

Gucci fans won’t have long to wait for their next fix, as the SS18 combined menswear and womenswear collections will debut on the opening day of Milan Fashion Week on September 20.

Head to the gallery above for more from the campaign.