Model Teddy Quinlivan comes out as transgender

In a three part video posted to Instagram, model Teddy Quinlivan has come out as transgender. “I remember living my whole life as male, but feeling like I was playing a part. I always knew I was female, just in my soul, in my heart, in my brain,” she says of her youth. “I kind of knew I had to pretend to be male to appease everybody else. At one point I just stopped giving a fuck.”

Quinlivan, who came into the spotlight after appearing in a Louis Vuitton show two years ago, also shares her apprehension about being open about her gender identity in the industry. Since transitioning at 16, she has not discussed it, and has gone to “extraordinary” lengths to present as cis. “Not telling people, for me, was not only to protect my career, but it was also to protect myself from being hurt.”

However, the model has decided to “be the hero that I never had growing up” – “I feel a deep sense of responsibility to not only myself but to my community and I want to help break the stigma, I want to help push the world forward,” she says.

In January this year, another well-known fashion model – Hanne Gaby Odiele – also drew attention for opening up about her gender identity; rather than being trans, she was born intersex. Quinlivan joins the ranks of other high-profile successful trans models Hari Nef, Ines Rau and Andre Pejic (who supported her friend with an Instagram story.)

She announced the news after a busy New York Fashion Week, with appearances for Coach, Diane Von Furstenberg, Jeremy Scott and Marc Jacobs.

We’re sure that Quinlivan’s message will encourage more important conversation and change in the fashion industry – and we’re so pleased she made the brave decision to share her truth with the world.