A blonde Solange performed on a running track at NYFW

You may have confused NYFW for MTV’s VMAs, with the amount of musical/fashion crossover at the SS18 shows. Already we have seen Nicki Minaj and Future at Philipp Plein and Cardi B, Ashanti and JaRule taking over at Alexander Wang’s #WANGFEST. The latest songstress to join the club is Solange who yesterday performed with a band at Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s SS18 show.

Debuting her new blonde braids, she serenaded the fashion press with songs from her 2016 album A Seat At the Table. With the help of a cellist, a trombonist, and a guitarist, Solange also performed for some unsuspecting members of the public who jogged right past her during the show.

Yesterday’s show is another example of how the singer is merging music and performance art. There was also her recent site-specific piece at the Guggenheim – where guests dressed entirely in white and were required to give up their phones – and her upcoming piece planned alongside Donald Judd’s “15 untitled works in concrete” in Marfa Texas on October 8.

Watch yesterday’s performance below: