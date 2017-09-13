We’re spotlighting the best Future Vintage on the runway

In a new partnership, @dazedfashion will host Byronesque Vintage’s edit of the runway’s soon-to-be-iconic pieces

Text Dominic Cadogan

While you might think that shopping for vintage clothing means sifting through rails and rails of musty-smelling shirts and matted fur coats, Byronesque’s Gill Linton is keen to get as far away from that idea as possible. Founded in 2013, the driving idea behind Byronesque is to reinvent what the term ‘vintage’ means to people by curating an enviable collection of items from the 80s and 90s – the last time fashion was exciting, in Linton’s opinion. Think hard-to-get archive pieces from the likes of Comme des Garçons, Kansai Yamamoto and Maison Martin Margiela, often sold out of pop-ups with names like ‘fashion porn’ or with signs declaring phrases like: ‘If Borthwick shot it, we’ve got it.’ Collaborating with Dazed on a new project – entitled ‘The Future Vintage Edit by Byronesque’ – Linton wants to begin curating the items on today’s runways that will be coveted archive pieces in 10-15 years time. Think Balenciaga’s AW17 “dad trainers” or Raf Simons’ cowboy-esque boots for Calvin Klein. Over the next couple of weeks, Linton will be picking out the best future vintage items from the current SS18 womenswear shows, so you can get your hands on them now before they reach eye-watering archive prices. They’ll be posted directly to Instagram on @dazedfashion. Here, we talk to Linton about why vintage is still such an important part of fashion and what it takes to become a future vintage item.

For those who might not be familiar with Byronesque, what’s your story? Gill Linton: We launched in 2012 with a cocky ambition to modernise the entire vintage fashion industry. We were bored of fashion as it was/is and the last time fashion was really inspiring and exciting was the 80s and 90s. But finding those clothes meant spending hours on eBay and in smelly thrift shops which seemed so outdated and unnecessary. The idea of ‘you never know what you might find’ was less of a thrill and more of a worst nightmare for us. So we launched as an editorial-based shopping site to pay homage to what we call contemporary-vintage – the designers who changed fashion history – and create curated certainty where it didn’t exist. We’re not interested in anything before the 80s or in Chanel or Hermés bags. That goes against the very reason we exist. It’s easy to find old denim, 70s furs and cowboy boots, and if you have the money, it’s also easy to find Chanel et al. But just because it’s old doesn’t mean it’s good. No one was talking to us or the new generation of vintage evangelists that we belonged to. We might be in the vintage business, but we behave like a contemporary fashion brand. What does Byronesque specialise in? Gill Linton: Ruthless editing. Contemporary-vintage from the 80s-mid-00s that doesn’t look like vintage. Designers that had a big cultural impact at the time and are still relevant in terms of attitude and design today. We now have the largest network of contemporary-vintage sellers and private collectors who open up their archives exclusively with us. Which is why we launched our personal shopper app and are able to source things very quickly. If you want it, we can find it.