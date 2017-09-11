Opening Ceremony spotlights its fave dynamic duos

Performance has always been an integral part of Opening Ceremony – remember when director Spike Jonze and Jonah Hill staged a play to showcase the SS15 collection, or when the models/dancers fell over at the SS16 show? Sticking true to this, designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim teamed up with Jonze again to create a dance slash fashion show – entitled “Changers” – to present their SS18 collection for the brand.

Choreographed by Ryan Heffington, it features Mia Wasikowska and Lakeith Stanfield and is an exploration of the beauty of relationships. While movement is hard to portray in images, the design duo decided to continue an accompanying portfolio shot by photographer Brigitte Lacombe. “The premise stems from the idea of how relationships evolve,” Leon told us. “This goes for lovers, friends, family, etc… so we wanted to capture that by photographing all different people we love that best represent this.”