Fenty x Puma SS18

The singer’s fourth Fenty x Puma collection – that saw the label return to New York – was a trip to the beach via the racecourse

Fenty x Puma by Rihanna is now in its fourth season and after debuting in New York for AW16, the resident bad gal returned to the city for SS18. Held in the Park Avenue Armoury, the space was transformed into an alienesque motocross course with mounds of pink sand dotted around the venue. Rih’s fourth collection was a mash-up of motor racing and surf wear, which meant one thing – Lycra is back. Here’s everything you need to know from the show. THE SET Before the show itself started, a gang of motorcyclists performed death-defying stunts over the pink sand dunes. Flips and tricks aside, sadly the bikers were not dressed in the new Fenty x Puma by Rihanna collection but proper protective gear. Probably for the best…

THE GUESTS While the front row at the SS18 show featured the usual fashion crowd and a few famous faces like Cardi B and Migos rapper Offset, there was one unexpected attendee in the form of Whoopi Goldberg. A fan of fashion – remember the Vetements hoodie she wore on The View? – she was dressed in an ‘F’ emblazoned sweater from the AW17 collection. Backstage after the show, the actress referred to her as a young icon. We couldn’t agree more.

THE BEAUTY After all the hype that has been building up for months, there is no way that you could have possibly missed the launch of Fenty Beauty, last week. Reportedly selling out of all of its dark shades already the models in the show unsurprisingly also wore products from the line. If in doubt, follow the advice on its Instagram account – never too much gold. THE COLLECTION From the set alone, it was clear that for SS18 RiRi was thinking about the beach and bikes. The collection itself was a mashup of nylon windbreakers, tight scuba-esque gear and lycra and leather racing gear. One model even walked with a towel on his head. Remember, protection from the sun is important.

AND…. RIHANNA RIDING A MOTORCYCLE For the finale, the Rihanna reminded everyone just how much of a bad gal she is by riding around the space on a motorcycle in a lime green outfit from the collection paired with over the knee leather boots. Unfortunately, Rih was only a passenger on the bike but no doubt she instructed the driver as she put it in her 2007 banger: “shut up and drive.”