Jim Carrey gives sad, existential Fashion Week interview

Jim Carrey is not OK. A day after getting really deep on stage in New York while in conversation with Michael Moore (soundbite: “We’re all so afraid of the river of tears”) the actor showed up on the red carpet at New York Fashion Week to deliver more stark, bleak truths about humanity’s place in an uncaring universe.

Asked by an E! News reporter how he was doing at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party, which happened on Friday night, Carrey’s response seemed normal at first: “I’m doing just fine, you know,” he began. But then, things got weird: “There’s no meaning to any of this.” “Hmm?” says the interviewer’s face, as Carrey elaborates that he wanted to attend the “most meaningless thing that (he) could come to. I mean, you’ve got to admit it’s completely meaningless,” he deadpans.

That ain’t all – he disagrees with the party’s theme of celebrating icons, and also, you know, whether humans actually exist (“I believe we’re a field of energy...and uh, I don’t care.”). Not even a compliment on his fancy (Tom Ford?) suit will cheer him. “I didn’t get dressed up,” he says, “there is no me.” And finally: “It’s not our world. We don’t matter.” Truman Show much?