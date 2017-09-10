Alexander Wang’s #WANGFEST takes over NYC

For SS18, the designer staged three street shows, transporting models from one location to another on a party bus

After last season’s ‘no after-party’ show, Alexander Wang wanted to make SS18 all about the party. Dubbed #WangFest, the designer presented the collection not once but three times – transporting the models in a party bus around the city. The last of the three events took place in a dead-end road in Bushwick, that became the venue for the afterparty as soon as the show finished. As the guests recover from their Wangovers (sorry) here’s everything you need to know about the collection.

THE MODELS RODE A PARTY BUS

Starting at Wang HQ, the travelling show made two stops before it reached the fashion crowd in Brooklyn. Open to the public, the gang made their way from location to location, stopping off to shut down the streets and sashay on the makeshift runways. As for the bus itself, it was packed with the models and neon lights with a chic all-black exterior emblazoned with the words #WANGFEST. Of course this isn’t the first time Wang has partied on a bus, he loves them so much he also shot his SS15 campaign on one.

THE COLLECTION

Photography Lillie Eiger

Sticking true to the party vibe, the models wore outfits that looked like lacy slip tops and cashmere sweaters spliced together as if they had all run out of their 9-5 office job on a Friday and pulled on whatever they could find before heading to a cool party downtown. Others wore tailored jackets presented casually wrapped around their waists. If you’re one of those people who can’t decide between denim shorts or leather trousers when you’re off on a night out, you don’t need to worry – Wang made a case for wearing both layered on top of one another.

ADIDAS BY WANG RETURNS

After debuting on the runway for SS17 and then being sold out of the back of a truck last season, the New York label teamed up on a collaboration with adidas Originals once again. This season, the collection came in the form of hybrid leather/denim trousers with the signature triple stripe and the iconic trefoil logo reimagined upside-down. The standout piece though was the zip-up jacket with extra sleeves wrapped around the waist to cinch you in. Or alternatively to give you a permanent hug.

THE AFTER-PARTY

No doubt wanting to make up for the lack of an after-party last season, Wang came back with a bang. Turning the outdoor venue straight into a post-show celebration, there was a bouncy castle – that we would have paid to see show attendee Kim Kardashian on – and giant ice sculptures all emblazoned with WANGFEST. Attendees enjoyed performances from rapper Cardi B, dressed in a full Wang look. Ashanti and JaRule also joined the performance list and in case you were wondering, yes they did perform their 2001 anthem “Always on Time” – even if the show wasn’t.

AND... CHIC PARTY HATS

Photography Lillie Eiger