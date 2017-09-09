Kelela and a pregnant model hit the runway at NYFW

Eckhaus Latta has championed the Nodel (that’s non-model model, if you aren’t acquainted) for seasons. At the brand’s last NYFW show, held back in February, designers Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta tapped the likes of Dazed photographer Collier Schorr and legendary stylist Camille Bidault Waddington to walk. This season there were some new – but familiar – faces on the runway.

First up: Dazed cover star Kelela. The “Rewind” singer wore an orange dress with blue flocked flowers, complete with cutouts at the waist, chest and knees. Then came another Dazed cover girl: Coco Gordon Moore, wearing a blue knitted dress with fabric that billowed at the sides. She was followed by skater and Bianca Chandon designer Alex Olson, and model of the moment Paloma Elsesser.

Of course, the long-term muses who have walked for several seasons were also there – you may have spotted artists Michael Bailey Gates, India Salvor-Menuez and Alexandra Marzella, who each walked in the collection’s minimal but completely intriguing looks. (If you were hoping for an explainer, the press release didn’t shed much light, declaring poeticisms like “THE HARDWARE OF THE IV IN YOUR WRIST LOOKED FABULOUS WITH YOUR NAIL POLISH”, and “NOT EVERYTHING IS UP FOR GRABS.”)

Also, we’re also very into the Eckhaus take on maternity wear – a long cardigan dress unbuttoned around the bump. Versatile! All in all, the cast was a beautiful blend of people – in terms of age, race, gender and body shape – and proved that diversifying runways doesn’t have to be tokenistic. Designers, take note.