The Mexican muses behind Cushnie et Ochs SS18

With a heavy Latin-inspired bass soundtrack, a flash of colour, and a swoosh of flowing dresses, Cushnie et Ochs presented its SS18 collection. British-born designer Carly Cushnie and American-born Michelle Ochs looked south to Mexico for their starting point, bringing together classic silhouettes with a feminine twist.

If Mexico City is the next up-and-coming, cool-kid hotspot, rife with artists, galleries, sunshine and flavour, then Cushnie et Ochs is onto something with its reference point this season. As designer Carly Cushnie recently tied the knot in the cultural locale, it was a no-brainer for the pair to look to for inspiration. “The culture is so rich there,” she said. More than just a destination, the pair chose to spotlight creative locals like Frida Kahlo. “We always look to strong female characters, whether it’s fictional or historical. We want to make sure female empowerment or embodiment is represented.”

Here we unpick some more of their references for SS18.