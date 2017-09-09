Vincent Gallo stars in Saint Laurentâ€™s Menâ€™s Spring campaign

Vincent GalloÂ â€“ Hollyweirdo bad boy with eyes so striking theyâ€™d put Rasputin to shame. Best known for directing and starring in 1998â€™s kidnap love story Buffalo â€˜66 and indie heartbreakerÂ The Brown BunnyÂ (2003),Â Gallo first appeared in a Saint LaurentÂ campaign all the way back in 2007. Shot by Jeff Burton, it showed him suited and booted in Stefano Pilatiâ€™s collection in a series of architecturally landscaped scenes.

Now, heâ€™s back, this time posing for the Spring 2018 Menâ€™s campaign. Photographed by David Sims,Â we see Gallo in a triptych of images in anÂ Anthony Vaccarello-designed leather jacket, a bomber with zip detail and a sharply tailored glittering blazer.Â

Maybe itâ€™s just us, but it feels like itâ€™s been a while since weâ€™ve heard from the actor, musician, audio-junky and ex-bandmate of Jean Michel BasquiatÂ â€“ he hasnâ€™t been in a film since 2013 according to IMDb, though the site selling his sperm for $1mÂ is still live.Â