Vincent Gallo stars in Saint Laurentâ€™s Menâ€™s Spring campaign

Vincent Gallo – Hollyweirdo bad boy with eyes so striking they’d put Rasputin to shame. Best known for directing and starring in 1998’s kidnap love story Buffalo ‘66 and indie heartbreaker The Brown Bunny (2003), Gallo first appeared in a Saint Laurent campaign all the way back in 2007. Shot by Jeff Burton, it showed him suited and booted in Stefano Pilati’s collection in a series of architecturally landscaped scenes.

Now, he’s back, this time posing for the Spring 2018 Men’s campaign. Photographed by David Sims, we see Gallo in a triptych of images in an Anthony Vaccarello-designed leather jacket, a bomber with zip detail and a sharply tailored glittering blazer.

Maybe it’s just us, but it feels like it’s been a while since we’ve heard from the actor, musician, audio-junky and ex-bandmate of Jean Michel Basquiat – he hasn’t been in a film since 2013 according to IMDb, though the site selling his sperm for $1m is still live.