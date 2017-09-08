Yves Saint Laurent co-founder Pierre Bergé has passed away

“I have always considered our being photographed together unawares as an omen. If either of us had been told what our lives were to become, we would not have believed it.”

So wrote Pierre Bergé, who has died at the age of 86, of being photographed with Yves Saint Laurent standing at the coffin of Christian Dior. It was 1957, and the two men were strangers then – together, they would go on to create one of the most influential fashion houses to have existed, leaving behind an incredible legacy.

Saint Laurent, who had succeed Dior on his death, was fired from the company in 1960 after he was sent for military service. Bergé had by then become his romantic partner, and together they created their own company, showing first in January 1962. With Bergé in charge of the business, Yves Saint Laurent revolutionised fashion in the second half of the twentieth century – democratising the industry by introducing ready-to-wear line YSL Rive Gauche in 1967, reinventing iconic styles such as Le Smoking, Safari dress and the Mondrian dress, and forming lasting partnerships with muses like Catherine Deneuve.