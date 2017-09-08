Raf Simons totally made a shoe inspired by Jason’s mask

So, Raf Simons’ second Calvin Klein show happened last night, and it’s all I plan to talk about for the next 24 hours. “Emma?” Someone will ask, “are you joining us for this meeti–” “I mean, I’m still not over the cowboy boots!” I’ll squeal, grabbing them by the shoulders. “And those giant pom-pom dresses! ICONIC!”

One of the reasons this collection has shaken this humble ex-goth to the core? The darkness of it all! Electric Chair Warhol prints. The latex gloves. A blood-splattered look. A red, shiny dress that was like Carrie post-prom bloodbath. Backstage, Raf said he was thinking about American horror, and you could tell.

Especially, it turned out, when it came to the footwear. To the average observer, these ankle-strapped heels might have resembled some kind of sporting cup, but to those of us who obsess over a particular period of American horror movies (starting at 1968’s Night of the Living Dead, ending around 1984’s Nightmare on Elm Street), it was definitely a reference to something else.