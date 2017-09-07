Vintage king Brian Procell on teaming up with Alexander Wang

The designer has collaborated with New York vintage store Procell on a pop-up filled with his favourite archive hip-hop t-shirts

Text Ava Nirui

In the age of social media, sourcing “vintage” tees is as easy as clicking a button. Brian Procell – founder of cult vintage store Procell in New York – knows the pre-internet struggle of authenticating archival garments and thoroughly researching for context, which gives him a very unique and genuine point of view on vintage clothing and the culture that surrounds it. For NYFW, Brian teamed up with Alexander Wang to curate a selection of vintage grails, which are designed to complement Wang’s AW17 collection in the Soho flagship store. This tee selection authentically reflects Wang’s influences and tastes as a contemporary designer who grew up in the 90s. The partnership between these two fashion veterans is raw and comes from a very honest place. Procell filled us in on the theme of the selection, as well as dropping knowledge on why he thinks youths are reverting to vintage in 2017.

What’s the concept behind the pop-up? Brian Procell: Alex has always been a real supporter and friend of the shop, and he frequents the store. One day, I happened to catch him there and we caught up, and a few days later he emailed saying he was interested in doing a project involving all the t-shirts that we have. I wanted him to see the entire scope of what we carry because I like to think we cover a lot of bases in terms of subcultures and genres. So what I did was take a couple of days to go through our archive and basically loaded an Uber XL Suburban full of the shirts... a sample of everything we had. Alex didn’t give me much information about his current collection but when we met with him he kind of selected and narrowed down a certain theme and it just so happened that the common denominator of all the t-shirts was that there was a hip-hop house party vibe – the shirts were the perfect compliment to that collection for NYFW represented in the store. Alex did all of the creative direction and he was able to personally hand-pick all of the shirts from our archive. How do you think Alexander Wang and Procell make sense together? What are the commonalities? Brian Procell: Procell, the store, likes to represent what is cool or at least be able to represent what’s going on on the streets and in youth culture, and Alex is very tapped into that. Of all of the blue chip fashion houses, Alex’s really represents what is youthful and I feel like there are a lot of parallels between us. We are the perfect compliment. We are also close in age so a lot of what we like comes from an authentic place. We were living through it, especially 90s culture. Alex definitely references 90s culture from an authentic place. I feel both are very New York-centric... Brian Procell: For sure, there’s definitely that New York sensibility there.