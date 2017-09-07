In case you hadn’t noticed, New York Fashion Week is finally here – kicking off with the VFiles and Tom Ford shows last night. While fans of Kanye West will have been looking forward to Season 6 of his Yeezy label, yesterday the Business of Fashion reported that the show had been cancelled.

Harper’s Bazaar was first to break the news, but then mysteriously deleted its article. The info seems to have come from an email sent by hair stylist group Redken who was working on the show and shared that it would no longer be taking place as originally scheduled on September 13. Apparently, this was due to the collection not being ready in time.

As is stands there has been no word from representatives at Yeezy, but the latest rumour, reported this morning by Highsnobiety, is that Season 6 will still be taking place but not during NYFW, which would make sense if Ye had simply run out of time. Could this mean a move to London, Milan or Paris for the rapper’s label? Watch this space.