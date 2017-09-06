Juergen Teller x Vivienne Westwood exhibition to open in NYC

When it comes to longstanding creative collaborations in fashion, Vivienne Westwood and Juergen Teller have racked up more years than most. In fact, along with her partner Andreas Kronthaler, the London-based designer and German photographer have been working together to create fashion imagery for more than a decade.

In a celebration of the images they have made together over the years, Westwood is opening a new exhibition in her New York flagship store. Spread out across the six-storey shop, it will include photographs of Westwood and Kronthaler shot by Teller over the years – including three of the famous nudes taken of the designer when she was 68.

“Juergen’s got something very rare,” said the iconic designer on why she has worked with Teller for so long. “He gets to the root of the matter every time when he takes a photograph.” In addition to the images, the exhibition will also include set pieces and looks from the campaigns and collections that the two have created together.

Vivienne Westwood & Juergen Teller opens tonight with a private view, and will be open at 14 E. 55th Street. New York, New York 10022 until October