See the first archive pieces Helmut Lang is reissuing

Things are changing at Helmut Lang. Under Editor-in-Residence Isabella Burley – also Dazed’s Editor-in-Chief – the brand has announced Seen By, a new project working with cult image makers including Larry Clark, Carolee Schneemann, and Boris Mikhailov; revealed a campaign shot by Ethan James Green; and will show a collection by Hood By Air designer Shayne Oliver at New York Fashion Week.

Back in July, it also revealed plans for something called Helmut Lang Re-Edition – a project to reissue important heritage pieces from the archive. Now, the first items have been revealed.

Volume I will be available on Friday September 8 in Helmut Lang stores, select retailers and online, and contains fifteen re-made items. There’s the iconic Painter jeans which were first seen back at SS98, the space age Astro Moto jacket which debuted on the AW99 catwalk, a zip denim jacket with turn up sleeves, and the particularly genius Reverse Cowboy t-shirt from SS04. Basically, the kind of things that Helmut Lang fans would previously have had to turn to designer vintage specialists to get their hands on.

All in all, the collection will feature denim, outerwear, accessories, and knitwear, and Lang lovers can look forward to future Volumes, which will be added every four months. Until then, stay tuned for full coverage from the show on September 11.

