This new Saint Laurent film will get your heart racing

Ahead of Saint Laurent’s SS18 show that will take place on September 26 at Paris Fashion Week, Dazed has released a video that revisits the Parisian brand’s AW17 collection.

Shot by rising photographer and filmmaker Joshua Gordon – known for his work celebrating young outsiders – the film features Anthony Vaccarello’s second collection since he took over the Parisian house set against an ambiguous city background. Shot in 16mm black and white, it follows the whirlwind romance of a night out that turns surreal. Styled by Dazed’s senior fashion editor Elizabeth Fraser-Bell and soundtracked by the ambient techno of Claude Speeed, it also features cameos from some of London’s underground scene – and a whip-wielding dominatrix and black snake for good measure.

The show itself went in a darker direction from Vaccarello’s debut. To add to the drama, the heavens opened and rain pelted down over the partially outdoor showspace as it began. “I love Monsieur Saint Laurent’s subversive approach to clothes, his dark romanticism with a hint of perversity. I wanted this collection to be like a re-reading, a radical fantasy of this heritage,” the designer shared of his inspiration behind the collection. And the short film further explores this new direction.

Watch the full film below: