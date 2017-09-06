LVMH & Kering create hotline to report model mistreatment

While the fashion industry is not without its problems â€“ lack of diversity and model mistreatment are among the biggest problems â€“ thanks to social media, those who are affected by these issues now have a platform to be more vocal about it than ever.Â

Over the last year, there have been allegations against BalenciagaÂ and Louis VuittonÂ over mistreatment at castings â€“ with casting agent James ScullyÂ using his own Instagram to speak up. In direct response to Scullyâ€™s Instagram post, luxury conglomerates LVMHÂ and KeringÂ have joined forces for the first time ever to create a new charter that combats the mistreatment of models.

Legislation passed in France in 2015Â already exists and stops Paris-based brands from hiring underweight and underage models. The implementation of the conglomeratesâ€™ new charter will be rolled out to all of the brands under each of the groups including houses that are based outside of Paris like GucciÂ and Christopher Kane, and will apply to shows and shoots. Like the legislation, the charter will also require models who are underweight to present a medical certificate from a doctor confirming that they are healthy enough to work.

To make sure this is upheld for all the brands under Keringâ€™s umbrella, it has created a model hotline that enables them to report any problems they have immediately. LVMH too will have a representative for each fashion house solely responsible for passing on any complaints. In even better news, the charter has been put in place effective immediately, meaning models working over the upcoming SS18 shows will be covered.Â