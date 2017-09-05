Meet the two new designers joining the Fashion East lineup

Ahead of the fast-approaching London shows, Fashion East – the non-profit initiative that brought us everyone from J.W.Anderson to Gareth Pugh – has announced who will be joining its ranks for the SS18 show. In addition to returning AW17 designers Asai, Matty Bovan and Supriya Lele are newcomers Harry Evans and Charlotte Knowles who will both be holding presentations on September 16.

Although both Central Saint Martins graduates, they are very different in their processes. Evans – a menswear designer specialising in knit – opts for decadent design that feels nostalgic for an age of brocade, frills and good old fashioned dressing up, but will be making his return to womenswear with the presentation.

Knowles has already worked closely with Shayne Oliver at Helmut Lang before leaving to focus on her own underwear-inspired design label. Strongly influenced by women’s empowerment, she aims to question perceptions of women and sex through her work.

The two designers will be presented in a standalone event, separately from the group catwalk show, so watch this space to see what their presentations will hold.