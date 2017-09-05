Jacquemus features naked, embracing couple in new campaign

While the majority of Autumn/Winter fashion campaigns are released in August – at the same time collections go into stores – there are still a few brands who have yet to release their images. The reason Parisian-based Jacquemus might have chosen to wait is that its AW17 campaign doesn’t include any of its clothing and simply features a naked couple in a passionate embrace.

Shot by photographer David Luraschi – a frequent collaborator of the brand who also shot last season’s campaign – the black and white image doesn’t feature any of the brand’s French-inspired fashions at all. “I would like to create a timeless image of two people kissing themselves without clothes, accessories only their bodies on a chair under a parasol,” said founder and designer Simon Porte Jacquemus. Instead, the Provençal vibe that his collections take inspiration from is brought to life through the location of the image – a beach in the south of France.

If you’re eager to see what direction SS18 collection will go in, you won’t have long to wait. While the collection was originally meant to debut on September 26, the designer announced on Instagram that he would be moving to open Paris Fashion Week on September 25 at 8pm.