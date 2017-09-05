Virgil Abloh directs Lil Uzi Vert’s horror-inspired new vid

Off-White’s Virgil Abloh is proving once again that he is one of the busiest designers in fashion. In addition to recent collaborations with Nike and the A$AP Mob, Abloh had also been rumoured to be taking over Donatella’s role as creative director at Versace (it’s not true, apparently).



His latest venture is in the music industry, directing the music video for Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Llif3”. The video itself sees the rapper among zombie-type creatures with Arabic subtitles and a surprise appearance from The Weeknd. Abloh himself also appears, filming the whole thing on a handheld camera. The designer is no stranger to the world of music, working as the art director on Jay-Z’s and Kanye West’s Watch the Throne in 2011.

If that wasn’t enough for you, there are more rumours surrounding Abloh that suggest he is working on a collaboration with Louis Vuitton. Whether or not it actually happens, we’ll have to wait and see.

Watch the video below: