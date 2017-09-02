We’re so ready for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty make-up launch

The video shows off a selection of lipglosses and highlighters, and it's rumoured that there is a huge selection of up to 40 foundation shades, meaning that Rihanna's line is likely to be genuinely inclusive of the darker-skinned women who are so often left out by mainstream make-up brands.

In a sneak peek video of Fenty Beauty, it was revealed that Rihanna has decisively chosen a stellar cast of eight ethnically diverse models to launch the brand: Slick Woods, Paloma Elsesser, Duckie Thot, Leomie Anderson, Selena Forrest, Indyamarie Jean, and Camila Costa.

After L'Oréal's beauty-based storm surrounding trans model and activist Munroe Bergdorf, whom they sacked from their “diversity” campaign for a status she wrote about racism, the announcement yesterday that Rihanna's Fenty Beauty collection will be launching next week, on Friday 8 September, was a welcome relief to all beauty fans.

And although it is a shame that most of the models are sample size (with the exception of Paloma and perhaps Rihanna herself these days), as well as being beautiful, these women all have substance; they've obviously been chosen to front the campaign because they are both articulate and brave as well as being objectively good looking.

From cheeky gap-tooth model Slick, and the first hijab-wearing model on IMG’s books, Halima, who are both Dazed 100 stars, to black British model Leomie, who has never been afraid to call out racism in the modelling industry, these are not cookie-cutter models.

Plus-size model Paloma recently told Allure magazine, “When people ask what I do, I feel uncomfortable saying I'm a model because I don't like to see confused faces. When I say I'm a plus-size model, let me just clarify so we can get over this confusion because it's annoying.”

Meanwhile, south Sudanese model Duckie has commented on having to cornrow her own hair on a shoot. “I was extremely upset and embarrassed that they ‘didn't know how’ to cornrow my natural hair when at the end of the day that's their job. I sat in front of the mirror silently crying before my shoot doing my own hair,” she wrote on Instagram.

Rihanna's product names are also suitably lit. In a second teaser video that harks to her luxe lifestyle and fuck-you-feminist branding (“Bitch Better Have My Money”), in about a week you'll be able to slap shades of Chili Mango, Confetti, Yacht Life, and Trophy Wife on your face.