Kate Moss & Alexander McQueen inspire new 90s-set TV show

A new television series chronicling the stratospheric rise of fashion icons like Kate Moss, Alexander McQueen and Marc Jacobs is currently in the works.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show will be based on Champagne Supernovas, a 2014 book by Maureen Callahan. It traces the stories of the fashion mainstays from humble, obscure beginnings to world domination, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the fashion universe, a glamorous, axis-spinning, sometimes dark place.

The 90s era of fashion has been a major source for television and cinema, particularly in this last year. We know that three films about the late designer McQueen are on the way, as well as the next instalment of American Crime Story, which will focus on the murder of Gianni Versace. There's no word yet on an official release date for this project.

“Our goal is to ultimately bring the true narrative of the iconic '90s New York fashion era that reinvented the industry to the audience, and we will do a great job of telling it,” executive producer Ben Shields Catlin said. “As we are aggressively developing, producing and financing film and TV projects, Champagne Supernova will be the first of many to come.”

With the book, the filmmakers will have expansive source material to work from as a triple biography of sorts, but we also know pretty well the famous IRL friendship particularly between supermodel Moss and Jacobs already. McQueen and Jacobs were both at the forefront of a new generation of rebellious young designers in that decade too, while Moss represented a fresh, never-before-seen type of model.

Each individually challenged the then-trends of volume and exquisite glamour to build a grungy, rough and ready fashion legion that resonates even today, chronciled extensively in the pages of Dazed from then to now. Alongside these stars, the show will no doubt slot in some other iconic fashion faces that worked the scene at the time: Naomi, Claudia, who knows, but we're excited to see what unfolds.