Brooke Candy to perform at Claire Barrow’s LA pop-up

Since Claire Barrow announced last year that she was ditching the traditional fashion week schedule, she has been doing things in her own way.

While previous moments since then have seen her create a film and exhibition to showcase her designs, her latest event is a pop-up in LA – opening a fashion boutique H Lorenzo on Friday. More than just a regular pop-up event, attendees can expect a mash-up of the worlds of fashion and music.

In addition to Barrow’s designs – that include archive pieces and exclusive products made for the event – there will also be live performances in the space. The LA-based band Girl Pusher and rapper Brooke Candy will be performing live, the latter of which is debuting three new tracks. While you wait for the event, Barrow has teased what will be up for grabs – releasing images of Gabby from Girl Pusher dressed in her fashions.

Claire Barrow Hollywood showcase opens on September 1 from 6-9pm at H Lorenzo, 8660 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069