Campbell Addy’s London Rewriting the rules on diversity and pushing creativity into formative new realms, London photographer Campbell Addy lenses the young pioneers that encircle him Photography Campbell Addy

Taken from the autumn issue of Dazed. You can buy a copy of our latest issue here. As the founder and creative force behind the Nii revolution, Campbell Addy is no stranger to challenging conventions head-on. Through the two platforms he launched in 2016 – Nii Agency and Nii Journal, a modelling agency and culture publication respectively – the photographer is at the forefront of a new wave of POC artists shaping London’s creative future. From clubnight founders to artists, photographers and globe-spanning multihyphenates — Addy’s movement features some of the city’s most exciting young figures. Capturing those that inspire him most in an exclusive shoot for Dazed, this is Campbell Addy’s London.

Photography Campbell Addy, styling Ibrahim Kamara

LARRY B “The way I dealt with coming out is that I kind of just didn’t. I just got really fucking gay,” says DJ, musician and PDA club night co-founder Larry B. “The crop tops came out, and my parents started asking questions. It was a shock for them. Now it’s just shoved underneath the rug.” His father, a pastor, and the rest of his family thought he was going to grow up to be a minister. Instead he makes raw, fractious music that incorporates aspects of his true personality. Cracking open a can of gin and tonic and patting down his blonde braids, the 27-year-old takes a swig between every second question. “I’ve been making music for about two years,” he says. “I grew up in a proper African church so I always used to sing and play instruments, and then I just added my own voice. It began when I was coming to the end of my degree at CSM – I realised I didn’t want to stay in fashion.” Larry’s music, as he describes it, is “moody and sad” alternative R&B and his latest EP, released in March, was called 5 Sad Songs – a beautiful hum of a record filled with plinky pianos, sub-bass synth and his distinctive, lisp-y vocals. But despite turning heads with his work, the musician admits he doesn’t have the immigrant hustle. His parents are Ghanaian, and he grew up with four older sisters in Thornton Heath, south London. “I’m the first boy and basically I’m a bit spoilt,” he says. “Not that I have anything. But in my head, I don’t need anything other than my people.”

KING OWUSU King Owusu has never questioned his name. “I should really ask my mum,” laughs the illustrator, who also works as a model and creative at Addy’s diversity-focused Nii Agency. Having met Addy and Kamara in a library at Central Saint Martins, Owusu’s perfectly proportioned face often crops up in their work. “They were staring at me intensely, then they came over and asked me and my friend to be in a shoot,” he says. “That’s kind of how it works at CSM.” Even so, Owusu is aware of just how remarkable it is to work so closely with a team of burgeoning black creatives in this context. “We can be just as powerful (as white people). Because of our struggle we are always pushing up against it. That’s why a team like me, Campbell and Ibrahim is so special,” he says. Back in June, he collaborated with Topman and Addy on an SS18 illustration-based project, Transition. His bright, thick-outlined drawings, influenced by the cartoons of his youth, depicted the death of a young drug dealer. A first-generation immigrant whose mum is from Ghana, Owusu grew up in Wood Green in north London. “There’s a lot of people who are just around being roadmen or whatever. I sort of shut myself away from it,” he says. “I was raised by my aunt; she took five of us in when my birth mother wasn’t able to look after us. It’s always been in me to make that woman proud because of all the things she’s had to endure.”

KAREEM REID “Body Party felt like it just exploded based on what I was going through at the time,” says Kareem Reid. A night for young black queer people that launched in 2015, the club venture is Reid’s proudest achievement. “I felt entitled enough at the time to feel as though I was opening something up for other people to plant their own seeds and do their own thing,” he observes of the club night, which was followed by a host of similar party ventures such as BBZ, Sweat and Magic Clit. “It felt like such a lonely experience, and it’s no longer that.” Beyond the nightlife scene, Reid works as an arts writer for magazines and galleries. “I inspire Campbell,” he says wryly. “I was the first person to write about him and his work. I was the first person to make his work public. We sustain each other as friends and share a professional and personal bond.” At the moment, Reid is trying to be as free as possible with his life and his work, allowing people to gravitate towards his naturally punk, bohemian attitude. “My party is literally about coming into a space and feeding off of each other’s energy,” he says. “You can definitely expect to meet the most fabulous, iconic party people in London. We use style as a way to explore things about how we’re feeling. And everyone does their own thing within the space.” Body Party, with no current residence, is at Reid’s next whim. Catch it if you can.

DAVID UZOCHUKWU In January this year, 18-year-old photographer David Uzochukwu shot a Nike campaign featuring musician and dancer FKA twigs. You’ve probably seen it plastered on billboards: twigs, a vision with her hair twisted and tied up with gold clasps, dances, stares down the camera or clutches the waist of a beautiful man, all the while looking like she is on the cusp of graceful movement. “We flew to Mexico and shot it over three days and it was super, super-exciting,” says Uzochukwu of the shoot. The pictures are about as captivating as the photographer himself. With the type of fluid looks that place someone nowhere but everywhere – eerily round blue eyes and a gentle brown skin tone – the prodigal image-maker has grown up all over Europe, and is of mixed Austrian/Nigerian background. It’s no surprise to learn he began his career with self-portraits, before going on to take pictures of other people. “As a kid I felt quite lonely,” Uzochukwu says about his upbringing in small towns where his family stood out and he struggled with racism. “The work that I make does feature a wide range of humans, because I feel like there is so much beauty to explore. I’m trying to find people who I can see pieces of myself in. But I do profit so much from having two different cultures to draw upon, because I’m not African but I’m not purely European, either. Or, at least, I’m never seen as purely European.”

TYLER MITCHELL It’s Tyler Mitchell’s first time in London and, with a mixture of languid American intensity and sweet-natured enthusiasm, he’s taking it all in his stride. “I feel like everyone here (at the shoot) is new-generation. We’re mostly black, which is crazy, and everyone here is really fucking good at what they do,” he says. “There’s a lot of links between Campbell and me. I’ve been doing my thing in New York; he’s been doing his thing in London.” As well as working on projects with Jaden Smith and Georgina Johnson of Laundry Service, Mitchell is the man behind the Kelsey Lu cover of Niijournal, Nii Agency’s arts and culture-led magazine. It’s a royal yet realistic depiction of the musician, who sits clad in a gold-foil wrap, holding a little girl. “The emotions are real-life, and I wanted it to allude to sisterhood,” he says. “Images always start as characters in my head. Before shooting I was at this refugee museum where I saw emergency blankets, like the one you see on the cover. It’s a visual metaphor for protection.” Mitchell’s work has always been emotionally driven, beginning with tackling his childhood as a misfit in Atlanta. “I used to be short and really skinny, and in the south you’re just more valued in society the taller and more muscular you are. It was just like, ‘Fuck, how do I find my value?’” He accidentally fell into photography and filming when he was 15 by way of skateboarding, eventually producing his first photobook, El Paquete, focused on skaters in Cuba, in 2015. “That was my break, when I started feeling the heat.”

VISIONIST When, in 2015, Brixton born-and-based producer Visionist decided to tell the world about his anxiety disorder – both through the content of his latest album, Safe, and the interviews he gave around it – he became one of the first in a wave of public figures opening up about mental health. “It’s kind of strange because after I’d done that record, the next year everyone was coming out with the same thing,” he says, bringing to mind figures like Stormzy, Zayn Malik and Boy Better Know member Jammer. “But I’ve always written music that’s quite personal to me. And while there is a problem in the black community with talking about mental health, it didn’t really affect me because I grew up with my mum and my white family.” The 27-year-old producer is an underground figure, making music that’s an elusive blend of grime, clipped vocal samples and discordance. “I knew it was going to be a challenge for people,” he says of Safe, which tracks a panic attack song-by-song, “because it’s almost anti-music. Who wants to be put in that place of anxiety?” On the day of Addy and Kamara’s shoot he is charming and relaxed, though he can’t be convinced to spit any bars (he used to MC, as well as sing in a choir), or give away much about his upcoming album, Values, due for an autumn release with Big Dada. “There are so many hierarchies of who makes you cool,” he says, referring to the album. “It’s just about self-respect and confidence.”

LUKE FARLEY Luke Farley, a photographer, dancer and model, doesn’t mind people thinking he is gay, even though he’s not. “I have a girlfriend,” he says delicately. “But in fashion I have a sassy persona. It’s not that I’m taking advantage of that, but when people ask me if I’m gay I become more aware of my sexuality, and actually being like, ‘No, I’m not gay, but thank you for perceiving me like that’ is empowering. Because then they realise I’m a straight man who’s in touch with his feminine side.” Farley, much like the rest of Addy and Kamara’s cohort, is a self-described “juggler”. Skipping uni to go straight into the creative industries, he left his Dorset hometown for a camera assistant job in his teens. “Four days after my final exam at college I was in London,” he laughs. But, in other ways, all this fast-tracking has left him playing catch-up. Now 23, he claims he’s “not all that clever” and “can’t research” in the same way a university student could. Still, you get the impression that Farley is being unintentionally self-effacing. His bread and butter is now modelling for brands such as Christian Lacroix and Reebok, alongside producing music videos with filmmaker Josh Homer for artists like Zimbabwean-British post-punk singer Farai and dark-R&B collective S4U. His art, as he says, may still be finding its feet, but his career and credentials as one of London’s most interesting creatives are quickly becoming established.

VIRGINIE P MOREIRA Virginie P Moreira is normally tucked away behind the scenes and, she says, had to be “dragged” in front of the camera for this shoot. An artist and hairstylist whose work has been seen on the heads of Björk, Larry B, Kylie Minogue and – for the the latest issue of Niijournal – Kelela, the Lisbon native had been perfecting her skills since she was 15. “I was always the girl fiddling with people’s heads,” laughs Moreira, who recently swapped sweeping the floor in salons for the world of fine art. “I felt like studying hairdressing wasn’t creative enough and I realised that I’m really good with my hands, so I went to Chelsea College of Arts and graduated last year,” she says. But although she tried to escape it, focusing on Afrofuturism in her first year, Moreira’s first calling found a way to draw her back in. Her final project, a patterntwisting mass of metal and hair which she describes as a “tapestry of rituals and habits”, is testament to her rekindled love of her craft. Moreira is also one of a small but talented group of versatile black female hairdressers who have made it into the highest echelons of fashion hairstyling – a profession that continues to be dominated by white women. One day, her dream is to have a combined studio and salon space. “There are more black models and so the demand for it has gone up,” says Moreira. “I guess I’m turning into the afro girl and I didn’t even realise.”

OLIVERBIZHAN AZARMI “In Iran when you’re gay or lesbian, they force you to have a sex change,” says OliverBizhan Azarmi. The artist and Nii Agency-signed model was born in New York, but his family is Iranian. This nugget of knowledge is important to him because of his own sexuality. “My work has a lot to do with LGBT and women’s rights in Iran and other Islamic countries. My last piece was an installation about the revolution, featuring different generations of Iranian women.” In person, Azarmi possesses a kind of dark, taciturn magnetism. As well as his connection with Nii, he has walked the runway for designer Charles Jeffrey, a close mentor who has been somewhere “in-between an uncle and a tutor” to the 19-year-old. He was also educated in the notorious hippy haven of a Steiner school, where he was taught, among other things, “how to knit with my eyes closed, how to make my own schooldesk, and jewellery-making”. Azarmi was initially drawn to sculpture work, but, now studying at CSM, wants to move into film. This summer, he plans to take to the mountains in Spain and direct a video of himself as a tree being chopped down. This is to elucidate a rough patch at the beginning of the year, when he wanted, not to kill himself, exactly, but to bring about a “rebirth” of sorts. He reads the poetry he’s written to go with the footage: “Standing in the long grass, his two limbs resembling the blowing trees, his blood-teared eyes dripping down on to the soil, cutting his knees.”

