Watch Kristen Stewart strip bare for new Chanel fragrance

When it comes to Chanel faves, Kristen Stewart is definitely high in the rankings. Over the years, she has starred in countless ads, made an appearance in the AW15 Couture collection and even starred as Coco Chanel herself in a film shot by Karl Lagerfeld. Following her role in the campaign for the Gabrielle bag, Stewart’s latest Chanel moment is as the face of the newly released Gabrielle fragrance.

Directed by Ringan Ledwidge, the short film sees Stewart breaking free from a tulle cocoon and running – to the melodic sounds of Beyoncé – towards a wall made up of Gabrielle bottles. When she eventually breaks through, she stares naked into the sunset. “I want to make things that are honest and have real reason and purpose. I just kind of shut off the noise and just stay true,” said Stewart about her appearance in the campaign.

The actress also appears in an image shot by photographer Karim Sadli – also wearing nothing more than a chic frown. Undoubtedly this won’t be Stewart’s last appearance for the Parisian brand – especially with the fast-approaching SS18 womenswear shows just around the corner.

Gabrielle Chanel is available from September 1