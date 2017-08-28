Lennon Gallagher, Pharrell & Adwoa front new G-Star campaign

Since making his modelling debut earlier this year, Lennon Gallagher has walked at the Topman Design and MSGM shows – not to mention also being the face of the latter’s AW17 campaign. Continuing to pursue a career in fashion as well as acting, Gallagher is one of the new faces of the new G-Star Raw AW17 campaign.

“I didn’t always want to be a model,” Gallagher told us, going on to say, “but I’m enjoying every second of it.” And the part he enjoys most: “Wearing a bunch of clothes that I can’t afford,” he jokes. For his latest fashion appearance, he joins model and activist Adwoa Aboah, her sister Kesewa and model Jean Campbell – shot by photographer Collier Schorr. Musician Pharrell – who doubles up as co-owner and head of imagination at G-Star – also stars in the campaign and returns to curate his second collection for the brand.

The diverse cast was chosen specifically to complement the wide range of styles that make up the latest collection. The accompanying video showcases this further, with the talented cast talking about how they celebrate their individuality by owning what they’re about. For Gallagher, the idea of togetherness is the most important, and being part of the campaign was a new way of him experiencing that.

While Gallagher takes a break to enjoy the rest of his summer, keep an eye out to see where his interest in fashion and acting takes him next.