Karl Lagerfeld is designing a collection of Vans

Nobody does it quite like Karl Lagerfeld. Since receiving the Vermeil medal – Paris’ highest honour – from the French city’s mayor at the end of the AW17 Couture show, he has been busy working on a collaboration with footwear brand Vans.

The recently announced collection is not with Chanel, but with Lagerfeld’s own eponymous label. Made up of both footwear and clothing, it is set to release globally on September 7. If you’re keen to get an earlier look, it will be presented at the Bread & Butter tradeshow in Berlin just before the launch.

For now, we don’t have much of an idea of what the collection will hold – except for a teaser posted on Lagerfeld’s Instagram – but we do know that it will feature six different interpretations of Vans footwear including a platform style and a solid black slip on – given a luxurious edge made in leather with a quilted ‘K’.

“We both had the same idea independently,” said the German designer. “I’ve been fascinated by what they do for a long time, and they were apparently interested in what I represent”. Following his collaboration with H&M way back in 2004, many thought he would never collaborate again after accusing them of snobbery for not producing high enough numbers.

The collection will be available at both Lagerfeld’s boutiques and online.