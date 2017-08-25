The new exhibition celebrating the best duos in fashion

When it comes to fashion, sometimes it can be argued that two heads are better than one. Whether it is design duos like DSquared2’s Dan and Dean Caten, or photographic pairs like Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, these partnerships have created some amazing pieces of work.

To celebrate creative collaborations just like this, there is a new exhibition – entitled Fashion Together – opening on September 8 at the Fashion Space Gallery. Curated by Lou Stoppard it explores the relationships of some of fashion’s most iconic pairs – Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy, Alexander McQueen and jewellery designer Shaun Leane and photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. “I’m interested in lasting partnerships - the formative, friendships, the unions that exist behind the scenes or the decades-long working relationships that have shaped each participant’s vision and life,” shared Stoppard on the inspiration behind the exhibition.

Those visiting the exhibition can expect sketches and notes between the various pairs as well as garments, films and images – all to give more insight into the collaborative process. In addition to the exhibition, there will also be a book by the same name that features 18 duos – like Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez – in conversation about how they have worked together over the years.

Fashion Together is open from September 8-January 13 at Fashion Space Gallery – 20 John Prince’s Street, London, W1G 0BJ