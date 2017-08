Watch Selfridgesâ€™ interactive 90s pop-inspired lip-sync film

In partnership with Selfridges

It might seem like an obvious point but fashion and music often go hand-in-hand. We only need to look at icons like Madonna, Prince and David Bowie to figure that out. Acknowledging the link between the two, Selfridges is launching its Music Matters project – to explore the relationship between music and style and support closing music venues around the UK.

In addition to collaborating over the next few months with various musical acts at the London, Manchester and Birmingham stores, Selfridges has released a fashion and music lip-sync mash-up in partnership with Dazed. Shot and directed by Leonn Ward and styled by Chloe Grace-Press, the film is a 90s style take that plays on the aesthetics of iconic karaoke bars created by set designer Alun Davies. Featuring models Richie, Lorna and Georgia, the film showcases Selfridges’ range of denim labels – including rag & bone, J Brand and Diesel – with a future-ready click-to-shop feature that enables viewers to buy all the looks by simply tapping on what they like.

Elsewhere from the transforming of the stores into an gig spaces, expect collaborations from musicians, visual artists and celebrity guests. There will even be new merchandise connected to selected artists – as well as archive merchandise for tours including Eminem, Tupac and the Beatles. But don’t let that stop you getting involved if you’re not around for the live performances, Music Matters will also be mixing fashion and music content online too.

Watch the film below