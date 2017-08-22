Virgil Abloh redesigns throwback Nike styles for new collab

Off-White’s Virgil Abloh is a busy man. In the past couple of weeks, he has collaborated with the A$AP Mob and Guns N’ Roses and now he is working with Nike on a collection called ‘The Ten’.

The collaboration includes ten of Nike’s historic styles like the Vapormax, Airmax 90 and Chuck Taylor. Split into two themes, the collection features Abloh’s redesigned classics with ‘Revealing’ with styles that were hand-cut and then reconstructed and ‘Ghosting’ which reimagines that shoes with translucent panels to give an idea of its makeup.

Abloh is the perfect designer for the job, having an obsession with different styles of Nike trainers from an early age. He and his friends were so inspired by Nike that they sketched shoe ideas and mailed them to them. “We were enamoured with Air Jordans,” said Abloh. “Michael Jordan was larger than life – he was Superman to me. My entire design background and ethos came from the ‘90s.”

To celebrate the launch of the collection, there will be ‘Off Campus’ events held in New York and London to present the collection and more on how the inspiration came about. The first five styles will be pre-released from September 9 in New York and then rolled out across London, Milan and Paris too. If you’re after the full collection, you’ll have to wait until November.

Nike Off Campus will take place in New York City from September 6-8 and in London from September 14-17