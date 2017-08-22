A diverse gang of models front new Balmain lipstick collab

Recently it seems that Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing has been doing more than just designing fashion for the Parisian label. He recently collaborated with Beats, designing a pair of gold headphones with Kylie Jenner as the face and this week we got the first look at the upcoming L’Oréal collaboration.

The collection is made up of twelve different shades of lipstick, but more than just a variety of colours the idea is to celebrate and female empowerment – with something for everyone. “The reason we made them like this is because we wanted to talk to so many women of all ages, all colours and all backgrounds,” Rousteing told British Vogue.

Photographed by Nico Bustos, Rousteing stars in the campaign with a gang of (you guessed it) twelve models. With a Parisian backdrop, the Balmain-wearing models include Lara Stone, Grace Bol and Ming Xi – chosen to represent the diversity of the shades within the collection. The range of lipsticks will be available exclusively from Harvey Nichols from September 1 and then widely released on September 25.