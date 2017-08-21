Craig Green creates giant human raft for latest campaign

For those who believe that Craig Green is at the pinnacle of British menswear, it is easy to see why. Since his SS15 solo debut, his collections have reduced the audience to blubbering messes, baffled Daily Mail readers and most importantly taken our breath away – time and time again.

Although on a smaller scale than creating an entire show, Green’s campaigns are treated with just as much attention and create equally beautiful results. For his latest campaign – that Green summed up in one word as “ambitious” – he enlisted photographer Dan Tobin Smith, choosing him specifically for his expertise at shooting large still life images. “He’s a kind of incredible scientific kind of photographer. It’s like he knows how to work everything out,” Green explained.

The pair previously worked together on a shoot for GQ Style, creative giant animal head structures and teamed up again four years later to create the campaign images. Styled by Dazed’s Robbie Spencer, at a first glance you probably won’t spot that the giant structures (that Green describes as a coat of arms) are made up of groups of people – revealed only by an exposed wrist or ankle.