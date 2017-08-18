Photos of A$AP Rocky’s midnight rave in LA with Virgil Abloh

In case you didn’t know, A$AP Rocky and the A$AP Mob are really into fashion. Most recently, Rocky starred in the video for his song “Raf” surrounded by an enviable amount of archive clothing. The latest fashion/rap crossover though is with Off-White and its designer Virgil Abloh. The Mob’s brand AWGE and Abloh created a limited-edition t-shirt that was available exclusively in a pop-up store in LA.

Working with Shane Gonzales of Midnight Studio’s, the tee celebrates ASAP Mob’s midnight rave that happened in LA last weekend. The t-shirt itself features neon green text which reads “Midnight rave” on the sleeves along with “Dance Motherfucker Dance” on the back.

There was only a run of 50 t-shirts available only at the pop-up, so if you didn’t get your hands on one you’ve missed your chance. While you wait for the next AWGE collab, the collective has relaunched it’s website with new unseen march. The A$AP Mob members also have various music releases themselves, so keep an eye out for more.