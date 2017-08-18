Meet the brand bringing its political tees to London

Since the “We should all be feminists” t-shirt paraded down the runway at Maria Grazia Chiuri’s debut for Dior, there seems to have been a rise in the number of political fashion tees. The mix of fashion and political statements is not new though. For Weekday, it has been a go-to for its designs since it started in 2002. Originally only open on Sundays (explaining the old name Weekend), it grew to become Weekday and has continued to grow – joining the H&M group in 2008.

Weekday’s staple is minimal, structured items that balance between masculine and feminine. The unisex vibe of its clothing hints at its ethos of equality, but the venture to depict that idea goes further than the seasonal collections and campaigns. The aptly named Zeitgeist range is an in-store sub-brand of the label, designed to raise awareness around current social and political issues. As a unisex range, these T-shirts are created for anyone and everyone.

Rather than telling people what to think, Zeitgeist is there to provoke meaningful discussion. “We thought it would be an amazing way to speak up and talk about things that we think are important,” designer Annika Berger told us. Among the fast-growing collection of tees are statements like: ‘Our pussies, our choice’ and ‘Destroy the patriarchy’.