NY label Phelan is making future-ready fashion

New York-based knitwear brand Phelan only made its debut two years ago, but creative director Amanda Phelan has already begun to forge her own path in the industry. With a multidisciplinary approach to design, her main ambition is to create an artistic collective rather than just a fashion label.

Thanks to her background in dance, Phelan has always been keen to incorporate some sort of performance element into what she creates. “I think the brand really came about because I wanted to create a platform to unite all of these passions into one space and in a very controlled vision – that being my passion for patterns, rhythms, technology, visual and performing arts,” she told Dazed.

For her latest collection – the brand’s fourth – Phelan has further explored these passions. Photographed by Casper Sejersen, the lookbook images feature Canadian model Amber Witcomb dressed in the newest designs. Although aesthetically the images are clean and simple, the collection uses hi-tech methods to create knits that look as if they have been stitched onto the body.