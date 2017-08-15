You can now buy Raf Simons’ branded tape

In case you hadn’t noticed, it seems that at the moment designers are obsessed with appropriating the banal. Of course, because it is fashion there is usually a four-figure price tag attached too. There was the Vetements weed grinder, the Balenciaga bike and you can take your pick from Supreme’s recently released AW17 lookbook – featuring a gym mat, collapsible shovel and a pair of chopsticks.

The latest addition to the group of lifestyle accessories is a roll of tape from Raf Simons’ AW17 collection. For his New York debut, he presented a twisted view on Americana where models wore sweaters emblazoned with slogans like “I <3 NY” and “OUT OF THIS NIGHTMARE”, all cinched at the waist with duct tape that read “YOUTH PROJECT” and “WALK WITH ME”.

With the release of the AW17 collections in stores, Raf’s fashion fans will be able to get their hands on the tape for around £150 and there is little doubt that A$AP Rocky will be one of the first to road test it. The rapper has already professed his love for the Belgian designer, writing his bio for Simons’ appearance in the Time 100. Not to mention the recently released “Raf” video that features all those amazing archive looks that will get your hearts racing.

You can buy the Raf Simons AW17 tape here