New Supreme lookbook features sled, shovel and chopsticks

If youâ€™re a hypebeast, then Christmas just came early. If youâ€™re not and have no idea what we are talking about, the short version is that SupremeÂ has just released its AW17 lookbook.

As you can imagine, the lookbook is filled with streetwear that you have come to expect from Supreme: puffa coats, tracksuits and tees. This season alsoÂ features a collaboration with skater and artist Mark Gonzales. Mostly graphic colourful pieces, there is a riff on the famous logo â€“ misspelt as â€˜Supreamâ€™.Â

Sure, thatâ€™s all great but it is the accessories (or lifestyle products as they are officially called) from the lookbook that will have everybody going crazy. Remember the Supreme brickÂ from last year? The original sold for around Â£25 but can now be bought on eBayÂ forÂ over Â£750. For a brick. For AW17, the lifestyle items that have been given the Midas Touch (i.e. branded with the Supreme logo) include an exercise mat,Â hair clippers, an electric guitar and even an inflatable blimp â€“ because why the hell not.

Prices are still unconfirmed but these collectorâ€™s items will no doubt have a high re-sell price. The collection drops in stores on August 17, and online on August 24, so no doubt there will be queues forming already with boys desperate to get their hands on a collapsible shovel.Â

View the full Supreme AW17 lookbook here