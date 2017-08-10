Guns N’ Roses team up Off-White & more on capsule collection

If you’re not a fan of Guns N’ Roses you might not realise this year is the 30 anniversary of their debut album Appetite for Destruction. To celebrate they have teamed up with Virgil Abloh – of Off-White – to create a special retail event titled ‘Guns N’ Roses was here”. To be held at LA boutique Maxfield, the pop-up will feature a collection created by Abloh and a host of other streetwear designers along with music merch giant Bravado.

Joining Off-White for the capsule collection are design labels Palm Angels, Enfant Riches Déprimés who will be joining forces with the classic GNR inspired designers Amiri, Kelly Cole and MadeWorn. “My aim is for another generation to feel the impact they had on me, through the clothes,” said Abloh about his inspiration for the collection, an unexpected Guns N’ Roses fan.

Of course, Abloh isn’t new to collaborating with musicians. In 2012, he was behind the art direction for the Jay-Z/Kanye West album – Watch the Throne. His tees for the GNR collection are inspired by the album artwork and feature a wooden cross with a snake dangling from it, and another with embroidered roses and “white roses” down the sleeve.

Elsewhere, there are hand painted denim jackets and a tee famously worn by lead singer Axl Rose, with the slogan “nobody knows I'm a lesbian.” The collection is available exclusively from Maxfield so if you’re a diehard fan, you should probably start planning a trip to LA.

Guns N’ Roses Was Here will take place from August 11 to 18 at Maxfield LA – 8818 Melrose Avenue, CA 90069