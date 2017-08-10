Watch Donatella lip-sync to ‘Versace on the Floor’

More than just a designer, Donatella Versace is an inspiration. For years, she was the muse to her brother – the late, great Gianni Versace – before she took over the reigns at the house. Not to mention she got a shout out song on Lady Gaga’s Artpop album, and more recently from Bruno Mars in the form of “Versace on the Floor”. In an ode to her friend Mars, Versace has released a video lip-syncing to the song.

With a gang of models – all dressed in Versace, of course – the Italian designer mouths the words to the song, dancing around what is presumably a room in the grand Versace mansion. The mansion’s gardens were recently the setting for Versace’s SS18 menswear show.

Natasha Poly, Binx Walton and Kiki Willems also join in on the action, making this (in RuPaul’s words) a lip-sync extravaganza. Serena Williams and Bruno Mars himself were among the fans commenting on the Instagram post. With any luck, it will become the official music video for the song. Donatella proving once again that she lives up to the ‘Don’ in her name.

Watch the video below