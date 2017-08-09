M.I.A teams up with Astrid Andersen to design music merch

While you might just have M.I.A down as just a music artist, she has had branched out into fashion on a number of occasions. Most recently, she appeared in Hugo’s AW17 campaign but she has also tried her hand at designing – working with Donatella Versace on a capsule collection for Versus in 2013.

Returning to design again, she has teamed up with Danish menswear designer Astrid Andersen to create tour merch that launches today. “I chose to work with Astrid because she is an independent woman who combines function, sport, simplicity, and futurism,” said M.I.A about working with Andersen.

The merch is inspired by signature sportswear staples from Andersen’s SS17 collection and includes waterproof jackets, tracksuits and tees that have been updated to match colours from M.I.A’s upcoming album AIM. There’s also the added bonus that the black anorak is made from 100% recycled materials – explaining the plastic bottle the model is wielding in the lookbook images. Saving the planet and looking good while doing it.

While the collection will be launching at Andersen’s flagship store in Copenhagen – in celebration of the city’s fashion week – it is also available online too, so no need to worry about booking flights to get your hands on it.

M.I.A x Astrid Andersen is available here