Ethan James Green shoots Saint Laurent for Dazed’s new issue

Styled by Robbie Spencer, the old and new faces wear Anthony Vaccarello’s second collection for Saint Laurent

Photography Ethan James Green, styling Robbie SpencerTaken from Dazed Vol. IV, Autumn 2017
Saint Laurent – Field of Dreams
Photographer Ethan James Green is known for his portrayal of unique faces for each of his projects. For the newly released Autumn 2017 issue of Dazed, he has brought together a gang of models who wear Anthony Vaccarello’s sophomore collection for Saint Laurent, styled by Robbie Spencer. Among the mix of old and new faces, are 90s model Hannelore Knuts, Ajak Deng and the street-cast Dara. 

The featured collection went in the direction of dark glamour when it made its runway debut – with an aviator-esque twist thanks to those giant detachable sleeves. It consisted mostly of leather looks with plunging necklines and those shrug boots that will no doubt sell out instantly. Vaccarello’s menswear made its runway debut, after being teased with in a campaign shot by Collier Schorr earlier in the year. 

“I always relate YSL to parties, to evening,” Vaccarello said backstage after the show, which made sense with the show’s ending – a gang of girls in glittering dresses that were brought to life in one of the brand’s campaign teasers featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg and model Mica Argañaraz

The Autumn 2017 of Dazed is out now 

