In NY or LA? Eckhaus Latta wants you!

Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta – who are behind the brand Eckhaus Latta – have long celebrated non-traditional casting when it comes to their runway shows.

Last season, saw ‘nodels’ (non-models) in the form of photographer Collier Schorr, stylist Camille Bidault-Waddington and artist India Salvör Menuez sashay in the brand’s fashions while other runway alumni include Dev Hynes, Juliana Huxtable and Grace Dunham. They were also one of the first to use trans models, and actress and model Hari Nef became the brand’s casting director for a short time after making her own runway appearance for the AW15 show.

In a continuation of this, the brand has announced that it will be holding an open casting in New York and LA today – as part of a portrait series for the new issue of A Magazine Curated By. The design duo will be the newest guest curators for the fashion publication – joining the likes of Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, Proenza Schouler and Rodarte who have all worked on previous issues.

Open to anyone – regardless of age, race, size, gender, sexuality – the designers themselves will be shooting the images with Mike at the New York event and Zoe in LA. “Casting has always been really integral,” Mike Eckhaus told us. “In the sense that clothing is really activated by the person wearing it rather than just a certain body type.” And there is more than just the chance to be in a magazine shoot. “Maybe we will find some people who will be good for our next show,” he says.

Addresses for the open casting events are below and A Magazine Curated by Eckhaus Latta will be released during NYFW on September 11

NYC: (3-8pm) 185 East Broadway, Lower Level

LA: (3-8pm) 3311 W Washington Blvd.