Martine Rose celebrates her neighbourhood with new zine

Menswear designer Martine RoseÂ has long celebrated areas beyond the traditional fashion week locations around central London.

For the recent SS18 show, Rose brought attendees to the Stronghold Climbing Centre in Tottenham â€“ Roseâ€™s neighbourhood for the past decade. The season before (AW17), she took over an indoor market in Seven Sisters, where the models â€“ who were dressed like subversive bankers and bus drivers â€“ walked among the stalls.

As a continuation of the AW17 collection, Rose has created a zine â€“ entitled Don Pedro â€“ with art direction by Ditto PressÂ to further celebrate the area that she loves. The images in the zine are shot by photographer Britt LloydÂ and styled by Kate IorgaÂ and show models in the silk shirts, oversized trousers from the AW17 collection teamed with footwear by Nike. Between the images are quotes from the designer on why Tottenham is a constant source of inspiration.Â

This isnâ€™t the first time the designer has teamed up with Ditto, they previously worked onÂ Skinhead: An ArchiveÂ â€“ an exploration of the British subculture and its influence on fashion. Along with the zine, all the fashions from the collection will be launching exclusively at London boutique Machine-AÂ on August 8.