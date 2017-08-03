See Hari, Petra & Dakota’s flower-tastic Gucci fragrance ad

Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele can never be criticised for a lack of imagination. For the recently released AW17 campaign he took us to outer space, with images inspired by vintage sci-fi movies and Star Trek. In a U-turn from the aliens, he has taken inspiration from nature for the newly released Gucci Bloom campaign.

Collaborating again with photographer Glen Luchford, Bloom is Michele’s first women's fragrance for the house. The images – shot in New York – feature the three faces of the fragrance: actress and model Hari Nef, artist Petra Collins and actress Dakota Johnson. Dressed in some of Gucci’s floral fashions they appear in a dreamy, flower-filled landscape, with the millennial pink bottle nestled among the shrubbery as if it sprouted from the ground.

The idea for the campaign was “urbanity and how scent can be a way to travel somewhere that does not exist, that is purely imagined,” said Michele. The fragrance launched exclusively at Harrods this week and saw the windows and indoor space transformed into a garden landscape – just like the campaign. As well as the fragrance and a limited edition collection, there is also a DIY section where you can customise your Gucci garms.

A short film to further immerse you in Gucci’s surreal garden was teased on Instagram. Keep an eye out for more.