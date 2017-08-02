So, Saint Laurent have released stiletto rollerskates

Saint Laurent knows how to make a good pair of shoes. For Anthony Vaccarello’s first season at the helm of the Parisian house he made a pair of stilettos with “YSL” as the heel, and who can forget his glittering shrug boots from the AW17 collection? They’ve already been worn by Rihanna and fashion’s latest icon, Céline Dion.

The latest pair of killer heels might actually and have an extra element of danger: wheels. That’s right – not only are they sky-high stilettos but they also double up as rollerskates. Perfect if you’ve got a fashion show at 10pm and a roller disco at 11. The heels previously appeared in campaign images for the brand that were banned by France’s watchdog over allegations that the images were demeaning to women.

The fun shoe comes in a beginner-friendly trainer version too, but both styles are only available in store. So if you’ve got £2k spare and you want to potentially take a trip to the hospital, these are the shoes for you. No doubt they will quickly sell out too so if you want to get your hands on a pair, you better get your skates on.